COVID-19 CASES SURGE: Mayo Clinic physician urges people to continue to follow safety guidelines

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- We continue to see an increase of COVID- 19 cases here in Minnesota and Olmsted County. This comes after weeks of our neighboring states also seeing increases.

Mayo Clinic Infectious Diseases Consultant Dr. Adi Shah said the surge in cases is leading to an increase in hospitalizations.

"Just because of the total number of cases are increasing the ICU capacities are definitely getting hit as things stand right now," Dr. Shah said.

The strain on the system is also emotionally taxing on those providing care.

"Some of us have not been able to see our family members for so long now, or trying to have minimal contact with them especially with the elderly and children or pregnant family members," Shah said.

Shah also said 'COVID fatigue' is setting in and this is not the time for people to let their guards down.

"I know you are exhausted but I'm exhausted too and we are exhausted too. It's putting an incredible strain on health care workers who've just been at it for the last eight months and there is no sign of things getting any better," Dr. Shah said.

As we head into the winter months, he insists there are ways to live a normal life during this pandemic. People need to adhere to the precautions they've been taking since the pandemic began like continuing to wear a mask, social distancing, hand washing, to name a few.