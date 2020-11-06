EXPLAINER: The slow counting is mostly for good reasons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The slow pace of this year’s election count is fueling a lot of criticism, but it’s mostly a reflection of laudable things: greater voter enthusiasm and steps that states took to protect their residents from COVID-19.

All in all, some 15 million more voters participated in this year’s presidential election than in the one four years ago.

Meanwhile, millions of voters took states up on the offer and chose to vote by mail rather than in person on election day. For some states, that has meant a slowdown in the tabulation because votes received by mail often take longer to process than ballots cast at polling places.