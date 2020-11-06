Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion in capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Police in Kabul say a bomb attached to the vehicle of a former presenter on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV has exploded, killing the journalist and two other civilians. Police say the death of Yama Siawash is being investigated and the identity of the other victims is not immediately known. No one has claimed responsibility. Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months with an attack last week on Kabul University that killed 22 people, many of them students. The Islamic State affiliate claimed that attack as well as another assault on an educational institution on Oct. 24, also in the capital, that killed 24 people. The attacks come even as government negotiators and the Taliban are meeting in Qatar.