Friday’s Scores

9:39 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aitkin 38, Esko 6

Albany 58, Litchfield 35

Andover 43, Cambridge-Isanti 6

Bemidji 27, Alexandria 14

Benson 20, Upsala/Swanville 18

Blackduck 12, Park Christian 7

Blue Earth Area 54, Windom 6

Brooklyn Center 22, Minneapolis South 20, OT

Chaska 44, Apple Valley 0

Cromwell 33, Isle 14

Dawson-Boyd 28, Lac qui Parle Valley 25

Eagan 37, Eastview 15

East Ridge 18, Mounds View 16

Eden Prairie 35, Prior Lake 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 18, BOLD 0

Forest Lake 28, Park (Cottage Grove) 27

Fridley 21, Minneapolis North 0

Goodhue 20, Bethlehem Academy 0

Hawley 34, Crookston 32

Hermantown 38, Hibbing 12

Hills-Beaver Creek 50, GHEC/Truman 0

Holy Angels 29, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 27

International Falls 30, Two Harbors 26

Jackson County Central 16, Pipestone 7

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 31, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6

Kasson-Mantorville 28, Byron 13

Kimball 42, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 7

Lakeview 24, Canby 12

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Alden-Conger 0

Mankato West 35, Owatonna 14

Maple Grove 60, Anoka 0

Marshall 22, Worthington 6

McGregor 46, Ely 6

Milaca 28, Holy Family Catholic 0

Minneapolis Roosevelt 26, Academy Force 23

Minneapolis Southwest 42, Richfield 7

Minneota 37, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 47, St. James Area 0

Minnewaska 33, Sauk Centre 15

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 28, Osakis 14

Mound Westonka 31, St. Anthony 0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 20, Bertha-Hewitt 0

Nevis 41, NCEUH 34

Pelican Rapids 32, Underwood 8

Perham 42, East Grand Forks 7

Princeton 18, Foley 10

Red Lake County 48, Lake Park-Audubon 0

Renville County West 60, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0

Rocori 20, Delano 7

Sartell-St. Stephen 35, St. Cloud Tech 15

Shakopee 35, Wayzata 0

Spring Lake Park 28, Hopkins 0

St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis Edison 6

St. Clair 13, United South Central 6

St. Michael-Albertville 49, Centennial 21

St. Paul Johnson 55, St. Paul Humboldt 0

St. Thomas Academy 49, Hastings 21

Tartan 24, South St. Paul 7

Tri-City United 8, Belle Plaine 0

Verndale 20, Ortonville 6

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 43, Red Lake 8

Waseca 65, New Ulm 12

Willmar 20, Big Lake 7

Win-E-Mac 38, Clearbrook-Gonvick 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

