Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aitkin 38, Esko 6
Albany 58, Litchfield 35
Andover 43, Cambridge-Isanti 6
Bemidji 27, Alexandria 14
Benson 20, Upsala/Swanville 18
Blackduck 12, Park Christian 7
Blue Earth Area 54, Windom 6
Brooklyn Center 22, Minneapolis South 20, OT
Chaska 44, Apple Valley 0
Cromwell 33, Isle 14
Dawson-Boyd 28, Lac qui Parle Valley 25
Eagan 37, Eastview 15
East Ridge 18, Mounds View 16
Eden Prairie 35, Prior Lake 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 18, BOLD 0
Forest Lake 28, Park (Cottage Grove) 27
Fridley 21, Minneapolis North 0
Goodhue 20, Bethlehem Academy 0
Hawley 34, Crookston 32
Hermantown 38, Hibbing 12
Hills-Beaver Creek 50, GHEC/Truman 0
Holy Angels 29, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 27
International Falls 30, Two Harbors 26
Jackson County Central 16, Pipestone 7
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 31, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6
Kasson-Mantorville 28, Byron 13
Kimball 42, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 7
Lakeview 24, Canby 12
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Alden-Conger 0
Mankato West 35, Owatonna 14
Maple Grove 60, Anoka 0
Marshall 22, Worthington 6
McGregor 46, Ely 6
Milaca 28, Holy Family Catholic 0
Minneapolis Roosevelt 26, Academy Force 23
Minneapolis Southwest 42, Richfield 7
Minneota 37, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 47, St. James Area 0
Minnewaska 33, Sauk Centre 15
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 28, Osakis 14
Mound Westonka 31, St. Anthony 0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 20, Bertha-Hewitt 0
Nevis 41, NCEUH 34
Pelican Rapids 32, Underwood 8
Perham 42, East Grand Forks 7
Princeton 18, Foley 10
Red Lake County 48, Lake Park-Audubon 0
Renville County West 60, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0
Rocori 20, Delano 7
Sartell-St. Stephen 35, St. Cloud Tech 15
Shakopee 35, Wayzata 0
Spring Lake Park 28, Hopkins 0
St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis Edison 6
St. Clair 13, United South Central 6
St. Michael-Albertville 49, Centennial 21
St. Paul Johnson 55, St. Paul Humboldt 0
St. Thomas Academy 49, Hastings 21
Tartan 24, South St. Paul 7
Tri-City United 8, Belle Plaine 0
Verndale 20, Ortonville 6
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 43, Red Lake 8
Waseca 65, New Ulm 12
Willmar 20, Big Lake 7
Win-E-Mac 38, Clearbrook-Gonvick 7
