IA Sec. of State: Wrong numbers reported election night in 2nd District race, recount of all results in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that votes were over-reported for both candidates in the 2nd Congressional District race.

Unofficial election night returns had Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the lead by 282 votes. As of Friday morning, Democrat Rita Hart is now leading Miller-Meeks in the tight race by 162 votes.

Secretary Pate says that a human data entry error in one Jasper County precinct caused a discrepancy in the numbers reported following Tuesday’s election.

Pate held a joint news conference with Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott, where he ordered a hand-count audit of the Clear Creek-Poweshiek precinct and requested a countywide recount of all results.

Jasper County is near Des Moines but is included in the 2nd Congressional District.

Pate says his office has gotten the correct results from Jasper County and posted them. He believes the second results are accurate and the updated numbers in the 2nd Congressional District race reflect updated numbers from Jasper County.

“The integrity of Iowa’s elections is my top priority as State Commissioner of Elections,” “We have protections in place in Iowa to ensure the integrity of the vote. All elections are conducted on paper ballots. There is a paper trail that allows us to go back and look at all the results if there is a discrepancy. We conduct post-election audits. The system worked and we will make sure all the numbers are accurate.” Paul Pate, Iowa Secretary Pate

Parrott stressed this was an honest mistake and was not intentional. He says that they found the error before results were official, which is how the system works.

“Obviously on election night the Jasper County Auditor’s Office made an election results reporting error. It has since been corrected. I credit the system of checks and balances that Iowa has that gives auditors time before the county supervisors canvass the vote to catch errors and issues that may have happened on Election Day.” Dennis Parrott, Jasper County Auditor

The county will start its recount Saturday at 10 a.m. Results are still unofficial.