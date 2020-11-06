Malaysia to raise 2021 spending to counter virus impact

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government is proposing a larger national budget in 2021 to help the coronavirus-hit economy rebound by up to 7.5% and provide increased handouts for the poor. The budget is the first by the unelected government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who took power in March after initiating the collapse of the former reformist government. It is a key test of support for Muhyiddin, who has a slim two-seat majority in Parliament and faces challenges from allies in his coalition and opposition parties. Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz says the budget has the people’s welfare in mind during the pandemic and will raise spending to a record 322.5 billion ringgit ($78.1 billion), up 2.5% from this year.