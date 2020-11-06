Man gets 35 years for shooting, wounding Minnesota officer

WASECA, Minn. (AP) — A man was sentenced Friday to the maximum 35 years in prison for shooting a southern Minnesota police officer in the head, leaving him severely injured. Tyler Robert Janovsky gave a brief apology before he was sentenced in Waseca County court. He said he hopes Officer Arik Matson makes a full recovery. Janovsky shot Matson and fired at two other officers on January 6 as the officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person. Matson spent months in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities. He told the court on Friday that his life has been changed forever by the shooting.