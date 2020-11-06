Minnesota reports record single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths, 5,454 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 36 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

This is the largest number of deaths MDH has reported in its daily update since the pandemic began. Twenty-three of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,591 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said. MDH said 1,800 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Friday's update that another 5,454 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

MDH said 114 of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, which has seen a recent increase in daily cases compared to previous weeks. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 170,307 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 15,610 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 1,077 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 139,190 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported 45,769 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,029,108. MDH said about 1,962,772 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 11,193 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,864 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU. Click here for Thursday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

