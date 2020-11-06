Missouri poll worker kept COVID diagnosis mostly to herself

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri election judge who came to work despite testing positive for the coronavirus died in her sleep after a 15-hour shift at the polls. The woman worked Tuesday at a polling place in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles. Officials don’t yet know if COVID-19 was the cause of death. The woman tested positive on Oct. 30 but ignored advice to isolate and worked alongside nine other election judges. More than 1,800 people voted at the precinct. St. Charles County Election Authority Director Kurt Bahr said Friday that the woman had not disclosed her illness to anyone except her husband.