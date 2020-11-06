New York AG: Sotheby’s helped rich art lover skirt taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is suing Sotheby’s, saying the prominent auction house helped an art collector dodge millions of dollars in New York sales taxes by claiming he was an art dealer for tax purposes. State Attorney Letitia James’ office filed the lawsuit Friday after reaching a $10.75 million settlement with the unnamed collector’s art holding company in 2018. The new lawsuit involves $27 million worth of art purchases. Sotheby’s said it “vigorously refutes” the allegations. The lawsuit describes the collector as someone who runs a successful shipping business, fancies Latin American art, lives outside the U.S. and has homes around the world, including a New York City apartment.