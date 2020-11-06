North Denmark in lockdown over mutated mink coronavirus fear

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — More than a quarter million Danes have gone into lockdown in a northern region of the country where a mutated variation of the coronavirus has infected minks being farmed for their fur, leading to an order to kill millions of the animals. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday’s move was contain the virus, and it came two days after the government ordered the cull of all 15 million minks bred at Denmark’s 1,139 mink farms. The mutated virus has been found in a dozen people and Health Minister Magnus Heunicke says “we must knock down completely this virus variant.”