Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Votes for pro-marijuana candidates could be the difference in a pair of Minnesota state Senate races, where those candidates pulled in thousands of votes despite little campaigning. Democrats say pro-marijuana candidates may have helped Republicans maintain control of the state Senate, which ironically hurts the recreational marijuana cause by preserving the state’s divided government. But Republicans point out that in some instances Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidates appeared to benefit from the third-party candidates. The Star Tribune reported that only medical marijuana has been legalized in the state.