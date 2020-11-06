Record warmth this weekend; Snow could return next week

The record warmth continued on Friday and should continue through the upcoming weekend. We've now set a record for the most consecutive 70-degree days in November at the Rochester International Airport. We could make it six consecutive days if we hit the 70s for highs Saturday and Sunday.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south-southwest around 10-25 mph. Some wind gusts could reach near 30-35 mph at times. Overnight lows will stay in the middle 50s which could be record-warm-low-temperatures for those dates.

Big changes are still in the forecast for next week. Temperatures will drop nearly 30-35 degrees from Sunday and Monday to Tuesday. Highs will fall into the middle 30s on Tuesday with lower 40s likely on Wednesday and Thursday. We could even see the return of SNOW showers on Tuesday.

I know it might be hard to imagine going from the 70s on Sunday to accumulating snow on Tuesday. Right now, it looks like that might just be possible. A strong low-pressure system will move across the upper Midwest and with the current track of this low, SE Minnesota and NE Iowa would be in the cold sector. This means temperatures should be at or below freezing changing our precipitation type over to snow.

There are still some major questions and unknowns with this next weather-maker. The exact track of the low is unknown at this time and could easily shift farther north or south. There is low confidence in how much snow SE MN and NE IA could potentially see on Tuesday. We'll have more information on the snow potential this weekend!

Overall, enjoy the 70s this wekeend and get outside to enjoy the warmth!

Nick