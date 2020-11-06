Rochester man’s dream results in new day shelter opening at Silver Lake

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the financial strain of the pandemic leaving many jobless and some homeless, a Rochester man is stepping in to help out. He says their situations are all different and it's why he made risky career move to ease their burdens.

"People had always asked 'When are you going to start The Landing?' We said 'When God gives us the winning lottery numbers.' He didn't," said co-founder Dan Fifield. "He gave us the most ridiculous set of circumstances, took away half of our income and then said 'Go do it.' And we said 'Okay'."

So two years ago, he and his wife got it up and running, literally.

"We were working out the back on an SUV making that they had clothing, food, supplies and things of that nature," remembers Fifield. "Then we started to look for a building."

After they could not secure a location they liked, The Landing began operating out of a mobile unit.

"Just because we could stay on the streets, social distance and still continue to take care of our friends," said Fifield.

The Landing also helped run the day center that first moved from Mayo Civic Center to the Salvation Army earlier this year.

It now has a location of its own.

"Now we're here. We opened on Wednesday this week at 4 in the afternoon," Fifield said. "It's been very successful."

Built in 1954, the old Silver Lake Fire Station is no longer in use but now it has a new life. It's giving new opportunities to Rochester residents struggling through the pandemic.

"I don't know where I would be without it presently. I'm going through a lot of ups and downs in life," said client Joseph Colon.

Not just a warm place to stay, The Landing also offers community resource guides and can get you connected with those resources.

"There's a monumental amount of things that can keep you from where you need to be. We're a soft place to land," Fifield said. "We're the group that will negotiate that and walk you from one place to another."

"They have meals here three times a day, a place where you can shower and do laundry," said Colon.

It gives him and others a chance at dignity and a new start.

"Regardless about what anybody has to say about me, I know I'm blessed," Colon said. "I have a good heart."

Made possible by CARES Act funding, The Landing has a 6-month contract with the city. What will happen after that, remains up in the air.

Fifield says the pandemic has resulted in more clients to help and he is expecting more people on the streets once eviction moratoriums are lifted.

Despite the numbers of people needing help, The Landing has still followed health guidelines: setting up sanitizing stations, socially distancing and requiring masks to be worn inside.