Walz names Robert Doty as Minnesota’s chief tax collector

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has promoted Robert Doty as Minnesota’s next revenue commissioner. Doty is currently an assistant commissioner. He’ll take over Nov. 12. He replaces Cynthia Bauerly, who stepped down last month after six years as Minnesota’s chief tax collector, a longer tenure than any previous revenue commissioner. Doty previously served as executive director of the Minnesota State Lottery, and as the chief financial and chief operating officers of both the Harvest Network of Schools and the Minneapolis Public Schools. Walz says Doty’s experience balancing budgets has prepared him to lead Minnesota through the difficult budget years ahead.