Jailed Iranian rights lawyer released, amid health problems

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run news agency says a leading Iranian human rights lawyer has been released from prison, a month after she was hospitalized amid a hunger-strike conducted from her cell. Nasrin Sotoudeh was taken to hospital in mid-September, a month after launching her hunger strike seeking better prison conditions and the release of political prisoners amid the pandemic. IRNA’s report said on Saturday that Sotoudeh was released from the women’s prison where she was being held. It did not include details of her health condition, or details about the conditions of her release from prison. Sotoudeh was arrested in 2018 on charges of collusion and propaganda against Iran’s rulers.