NBC to air Biden, Harris special report during Clemson-Notre Dame game

NBC announced it will air a special report following the Associated Press projected presidential win of Democratic Nominee Joe Biden. It will air during the Clemson-Notre Dame game Saturday evening.

The game was scheduled to kick off at 6:35 p.m. on KTTC, but instead will be streamed on USA Network.

Once NBC starts its special report, which will feature an address given by Biden, and his Vice President elect, Kamala Harris, from Wilmington, Delaware, the game will be switched to USA. Once the speech is over, the game will return to KTTC.