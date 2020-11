NBC says it will cut away from the football game between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame to show Joe Biden’s first speech as president-elect. Biden is expected to address the nation around 8 p.m. Eastern. The Tigers and Fighting Irish are set to kick off around 7:30 p.m. NBC says the game will move to USA Network when NBC News’ coverage of Biden’s speech begins. The game will move back to NBC after coverage of the speech concludes.