Police question children for supporting teacher’s beheading

LE PECQ, France (AP) — Authorities in France say police have questioned four 10-year-olds who voiced support for the beheading of a schoolteacher and who said they’d kill their own teacher if he poked fun at Islam’s prophet. The Interior Ministry said the children and their parents were detained and questioned Thursday by police in the Alpine town of Albertville. The ministry said the children voiced support for the killing of teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded after he discussed cartoons of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class. At a Saturday ceremony for three victims of a separate attack in Nice last week, France’s prime minister warned that Islamic extremists are recruiting in France and spreading “ignorance and hate.”