Queen Elizabeth II wears mask at tribute to Unknown Warrior

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II donned a face mask in public for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic when attending a brief ceremony at Westminster Abbey last week to Qmark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior. While the 94-year-old has been seen in public on several occasions over the past few months, she had not been pictured wearing a face covering until now. On Wednesday, during her first public engagement in London since March, she wore a black mask that was edged with white. Pictures of the ceremony were officially released late Saturday.