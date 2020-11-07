Some veteran teachers skip wave of pandemic-era retirements

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Some veteran teachers are sticking it out during the pandemic while others confronted with the headaches of distance learning and the health risks have retired early or taken leave. New Mexico is tied with Maine for having the oldest teachers in the country. A 2018 National Center for Education Statistics survey of teachers and principals showed one in four are older than 55. And the New Mexico education department says 6% of the state’s teachers and teaching assistants are 65 or older. One 86-year-old teacher in Farmington, New Mexico, says he has been adapting to distance learning with help from colleagues.