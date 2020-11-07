Thousands in Leipzig protest German coronavirus restrictions

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of people have demonstrated in central Leipzig against government-imposed restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus after a court issued a last-minute decision rejecting the eastern city’s attempt to move the protest elsewhere. City spokesman Matthias Hasberg told the dpa news agency Saturday that “it is hard to explain how only two households are permitted to meet together and yet 16,000 people are allowed to demonstrate on one plaza.” In Munich, an appeals court on Saturday upheld the southern city’s ban on demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions that were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.