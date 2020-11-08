Cambodia shuts schools in capital area as virus precaution

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Schools in Cambodia’s capital and the surrounding area will be shut for two weeks as a precaution after Hungary’s foreign minister tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Cambodia last week. Schools throughout Cambodia reopened last Monday after being closed since March due to the coronavirus, but with limited class sizes and hours. The Education Ministry said Sunday that public and private schools in Phnom Penh, the capital, and the surrounding province of Kandal will be closed again for two weeks. It said students will be able to learn online, as they did when schools were closed earlier.