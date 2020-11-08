Iowa reports more than 150,000 virus cases, 13 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Iowa has surged from 100,000 to more than 150,000 in less than a month. The state said Sunday that 3,977 more cases of the virus had been reported to give Iowa 152,368 cases of COVID-19. The state topped 100,000 cases on Oct. 12. The state said 13 more deaths were reported Sunday to give Iowa 1,842 deaths. Officials said 81 of the state’s 99 counties had a 14-day positivity rate at or above 15%. Seventeen other counties had positivity rates between 10% and 15%. Ringgold County in southwest Iowa was the only county with a positivity rate below 10% at 8.8%.