Soggy start to the week; Big temperature chance for Tuesday

We wrapped up a beautiful week across the region with unseasonably warm temperatures, abundant sunshine, and windy conditions. Tonight, temperatures remain mild in the upper 50s to low 60s with increasing cloud cover. Winds will be blustery out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Mild and gray conditions are on tap for Monday with scattered rain showers throughout the day and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. A passing cold front is expected to move through southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa during the early evening hours, bringing more widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Much colder air will filter into the region on the backside of the front, creating a big drop in temperatures as we head into Tuesday.

Tuesday's highs are only expected to be in the mid to upper 30s with cloudy skies and additional rain showers. At some point during the late afternoon and evening, rain showers will transition into snow showers. Now, depending on if this transition happens earlier or later in the day, that will impact our expected snow totals for the region. At this time, anywhere from 0.5" to 1" of snow is possible. Stay tuned for additional updates over the next two days.

Cooler and drier conditions settle in for the mid and late week. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s on Wednesday and Thursday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Similar conditions are expected for Friday. Our next chance for precipitation looks to move in for the weekend with more seasonal highs in the mid to upper 40s.