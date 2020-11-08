Trump supporters react to Biden’s win

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Joe Biden won the presidential election, securing 290 electoral votes to Trump's 214. Some Rochester Trump supporters deny the results.

"To people who are saying Joe Biden won--okay, well, he didn't," said Jennifer Naatz-Smith. "Not yet."

Naatz-Smith and others gathered at Soldiers Field Saturday night for a prayer vigil for the president. Attendees sang, prayed and waved American flags.

"This is very meaningful for us to come together and pray," said Marthamae Kottschade, who organized the event. "Pray for guidance, pray for direction and put a hedge of protection around our president."

There has been no legitimate evidence to suggest voter fraud occurred in this election. Still, many attendees said they refuse to accept the results, believing they are invalid.

"We really want the truth," Kottschade said. "We really think our president is gonna get to the bottom of it."

Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits challenging election results in several states, but many of these suits were dismissed due to lack of merit. Experts say even if recounts are conducted in states like Wisconsin and Georgia, it's highly unlikely this would change the results of the election. Kottschade is prepared to wait until all recounts and lawsuits have been settled.

"Obviously attorneys, courts, different things like that are going to take time," she said. "This is not going to be a quick fix. This is going to be something that is going to have to be investigated."

After the Rochester prayer vigil, attendees saw fireworks light up the sky.

"That's kind of amazing," Naatz-Smith said, laughing. "They're probably for Joe Biden."