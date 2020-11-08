What’s next in the presidential process? Biden and Trump campaigns share Monday plans

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — Saturday’s 2020 presidential announcement, was a victory for some and an upset for others.

“The people of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a clear victory,” said President-Elect, Joe Biden, on Saturday Night.

Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, is the first Black and Indian woman to be elected vice president.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any state,” Trump said in a statement Saturday.

Although Biden has won the popular vote, the presidential process does not end there.

Dec. 8 is the deadline for states to recount vote and to resolve election disputes.

“In some states, an automatic recount can trigger when it’s under a certain percentage, And Georgia looks to be that. that’s 10,000 over, what’s Georgia over 10.5 million cast something like that. And so yea that’s a very small percentage, and to be on the safe side, recount that,” said Chad Israelson, KTTC political analyst.

The next big date is Dec. 14. On that day the Electoral college votes in each state vote for the candidate that won the state’s popular vote.

“The Democratic Party in the states that they won and the Republican party in the states that they won are going to put forward their elections. For example, Hilary Clinton is an elector in New York. I don’t think she’s going to vote for Trump,” Israelson said.

On Monday, President Donald Trump’s said his campaign is pursuing legal action against battleground states like Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia, claiming voter fraud.

In a statement, the President said:

Our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.

“This was four states that went serval days beyond the election. And so, to win multiple court cases suggesting that there was fraud in all these different places, keeping in mind that some of them have Republican governors, Republican Secretary of State, Republican State Legislature. And we’re going to have to see the evidence on that,” Israelson said.

For Biden’s team, they’re moving forward in one of his promises to battle the pandemic.

“On Monday, we will announce the COVID task force, that will operationalize the Biden-Harris’ campaign plan to address COVID and to a plan, uh, that the government can use. So what I can tell you right now today, uh, is that Joe Biden is going to make good on his promises on the campaign,” said Symone Sanders, Biden campaign senior advisor.

On Jan. 6. congress will count on the electoral votes

Jan. 20. will be the President’s inauguration.

Israelson says a president who is giving up the position does not have to be at the inauguration.