Actors connect in ‘subconscious’ to play young, old Hokusai

TOKYO (AP) — A new film portraying the life of Edo-era painter and printer Hokusai features the artistry of two modern-day Japanese actors. Yuya Yagira, who won a Cannes Best Actor award for his role in Hirokazu Koreeda’s “Nobody Knows,” plays the younger Hokusai. Internationally acclaimed dancer Min Tanaka portrays the older Hokusai. “Hokusai” is the closing film of the Tokyo International Film Festival, ending Monday. The actors decided not to try too hard at working together on portraying the same character, instead just following their own “subconscious.” The story culminates in Hokusai’s arriving at the spectacular waves of his “36 Views of Mount Fuji.”