Athlete of the Week – Kenidi McCabe, Mabel-Canton Volleyball

MABEL, Minn. (KTTC) - In sports, 3,000 of anything is an almost unheard of accomplishment.

It's a number that has eluded even the best athletes, but not Mabel-Canton's Kenidi McCabe. Three games ago, the Cougar senior recorded her 3,000th set assist.

"It was exciting," said McCabe. "It was kind of a reward for hard work and dedication."

McCabe is the first player in Mabel-Canton school history to accomplish the feat. She has started on varsity since her 7th grade year. She says she knew 3,000 was close, but didn't know when it was going to come.

"I knew I was close, but I dind't know I was that close to get it right then," she said. "They did not tell me. It was a surprise."

It wasn't a surprise to any of those around her. McCabe's coach, Hall of Famer Lonnie Morken, knows McCabe is an incredible talent.

"She just does stuff in practice, and when you watch her in games, that ou just kind of shake your head," Morken said. "I would like to think we have a fairly strong program, and I've had a little bit of success as a coach, but sometimes I just look at her and I'm like, 'I had nothing to do with what she just did.'"

McCabe is a two-time All-State first team selection and has helped the Cougars to three subsection championships. She has the potential to play at the highest level in college.

"She certainly could play Division I volleyball," said Morken. "I know she gets compared to Belle Sand a lot, who went to Syracuse and started for four years. [McCabe] certainly could play at that level."

McCabe's best attribute might be her temperament. Morken says her humility is what truly sets her apart.

"She could be cocky, she could be loud, she could be abrasive, she could be all of that stuff because of how talented she is -- she isn't," he said. "When the team wins, she's happy. When the team loses, she isn't. She's just the most humble kid you could imagine."

Mabel-Canton's Kenidi McCabe is this week's KTTC Athlete of the Week.