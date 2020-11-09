Biden announces new coronavirus task force

(NBC News) -- President-elect Joe Biden is launching his new coronavirus task force.

He'll make remarks on how the task force will work to curb the ongoing pandemic Monday morning.

"That plan will be built on bedrock science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern," Biden said over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is promising a new round of lawsuits challenging election results.

In Nevada they claim dead people voted, and machines could not verify signatures.

"We pointed out the voter rolls in Clark County had a lot of improper voters and we pointed out the signature verification process in these things were simply not going to protect the system," said former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Certified results could take weeks, and state officials say they're preparing for a possible recount.

Meanwhile, some Republicans are warning the president to tone down his language.

"When you say the election was corrupt or stolen or rigged, that's unfortunately rhetoric that gets picked up by authoritarians around the world," says Utah's Senator Mitt Romney.

They're also pressing the president to back up his allegations.

"Show us. If you can't show us, we can't do this. We can't back you blindly without evidence," former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Trump advisor, said on "ABC This Week."

