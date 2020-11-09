Biden turns to coronavirus response, names advisory board

BOSTON (AP) — As he begins his transition to the presidency, Joe Biden is pivoting from a bitter campaign battle to a more pressing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the world’s most powerful nation harder than any other. Biden on Monday announced a task force of public health experts to help his administration prepare to take on the virus. Biden says dealing with the pandemic is “one of the most important battles” his administration will face. The U.S. is averaging more than 100,000 new infections a day. The death toll is soaring. Doctors are hopeful Biden can provide a restart and get past political divisions that have distracted the response to the virus.