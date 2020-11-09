Gunmen kill 82-year-old minority Ahmadi man in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen have shot and killed an 82-year-old Ahmadi man on the outskirts of Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar. Sunday’s attack marks the fourth-such apparently targeted killing of a member of the minority group in recent months. A spokesman for the Ahmadis in Pakistan said Monday he believes gunmen targeted Khan on the outskirts of Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar because of his faith. Police confirmed the shooting took place, but declined to offer any motive. Pakistan’s parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. Ahmadis repeatedly have been targeted by Islamic extremists in the time since in this Muslim-majority nation.