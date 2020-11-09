Gunmen kill reporter in Mexico’s most violent state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say gunmen killed a reporter for a local news site in Guanajuato, the state with the most homicides in Mexico. The state interior department says it laments the killing early Monday of Israel Vázquez Rangel, a reporter for the online newspaper El Salmantino. It pledges that prosecutors will investigate the crime. The paper says Vázquez Rangel was the victim of a “cowardly and atrocious attack … while he was carrying out his honorable work as a journalist.” Local media say he died at a crime scene in a city where body parts had reportedly been left on a street.