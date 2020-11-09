Indiana woman gets 6 1/2 years for financing terrorism

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says an Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to providing financial support to the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison. It said Monday that 35-year-old Samantha Elhassani, formerly of Elkhart, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon to the prison term and three years of supervised release. She pleaded guilty to financing terrorism. Elhassani struck a plea agreement in which federal prosecutors agreed to drop more serious conspiracy charges against her and to request a more lenient sentence.