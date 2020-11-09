 Skip to Content

Japan’s SoftBank back in the black as investments improve

New
2:50 am National news from the Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. has reported it restored its profitability in the last quarter as its investments improved in value. The company said Monday it recorded a 627 billion yen, or about $6.1 billion, profit in July-September. The Tokyo-based company posted a loss of 700 billion yen the previous year. SoftBank said its quarterly sales rose nearly 5% to 1.35 trillion yen, or $13 billion. SoftBank has sold British IoT company Arm and some its stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba to raise cash. Sprint merged with T-Mobile in April, which means Sprint is no longer part of SoftBank’s group or earnings. SoftBank’s Vision Fund of investments was profitable.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content