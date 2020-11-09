‘Jeopardy!’ pays tribute to Alex Trebek in poignant message

NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” paid tribute to Alex Trebek on Monday in a poignant introduction that celebrated the show’s longtime, unflappable host of 37 years. The day after Trebek died at age 80 following a battle with cancer, the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards addressed viewers from the “Jeopardy!” set. Richards said Trebek taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago. Beginning Monday, those 35 shows hosted by Trebek are set to air through Dec. 25. Richards concluded with the show’s trademark opening — “This is ‘Jeopardy!’” — which was followed by a moment of silence on the ”Jeopardy!” set with lights dimmed.