Minnesota deer hunter gets bang for buck with alligator haul

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who was tracking a large buck on the opening weekend of deer hunting season wound up finding another prize for his collection when he came across a 3-foot alligator. Cory Klocek was hunting Saturday on farmland in East Bethel, about 40 miles north of Minneapolis, when he took down with a shotgun what he described on Facebook as a “beautiful 10-point buck.” The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that about that time he came around a pond and spotted the alligator. Klocek called the state Department of Natural of Resources and received approval to shoot the alligator. Klocek says he intends to pair the buck and the gator together for a “fun taxidermy piece.”