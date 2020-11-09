Minnesota reports 3,930 more COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in Monday's update that another 3,930 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

That's down from a record high of 5,924 COVID-19 cases reported in Sunday's update. Nineteen of the new cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 184,788 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 16,212 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 1,504 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 149,766 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported 26,004 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,147,270. Health officials said about 2,017,351 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Monday's update that 19 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Fourteen of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,675 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,850 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 11,671 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,948 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

