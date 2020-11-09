NEW CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE: President-Elect Joe Biden’s new appointments

(KTTC) -- President-Elect Joe Biden wasted no time in assembling his Coronavirus task force Monday morning, and a Minnesotan is part of that team.

Dr. Michael Osterholm directs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, and now will be one of 13 doctors and scientists advising Biden.

"It's a group of individuals who are highly committed to doing whatever they can to help. This is truly a science rich non-partisan group that is just there to deal with the pandemic," Dr. Osterholm said during an interview on WCCO Radio Monday morning. He spoke about how the weeks to come will be the darkest of the entire pandemic.

He also mentioned the difficulties that lie ahead for Minnesotans, as the state Department of Health announced an astonishing number of positive cases Sunday.

"That 6,000 number is just where we are starting from. It's gonna get much higher," Dr. Osterholm said. "Right now we are virtually over run in our intensive care unit in this state. This is real."

With the holidays around the corner he said there is only one way to mitigate the problem.

"Feel empowered to this year to say 'no.' Not because you're being difficult but because you love your family. And I think that's gonna be a challenge for a lot of families. And I worry about that," Dr. Osterholm said.

When asked about the latest announcement from pharmaceutical company Pfizer that stated the coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective, Dr. Osterholm said as of now we won't really understand the impact until there is more data, and he hopes that is forthcoming soon.