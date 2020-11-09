Police: Woman posing as FBI agent sought free fast food

ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) — Police jailed a woman in Georgia accused of pretending to be an FBI agent to score a free fast-food meal, saying she allegedly threatened to arrest restaurant workers if they didn’t serve her a complimentary bite. According to a Rockmart Police arrest report obtained by news outlets, Kimberly Ragsdale has been charged with impersonating a public officer following repeated attempts to get free meals at a Chick-Fil-A outlet. Online records showed Ragsdale was booked into jail Nov. 5 and released on $3,000 bond by Saturday. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment for her.