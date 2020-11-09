Prosecutors: Man’s hatred was behind Minnesota mosque attack

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors say the leader of an anti-government group in Illinois and alleged mastermind behind a 2017 attack on a Minnesota mosque was acting on his hatred of Muslims when he came up with a plan to pipe bomb the building during morning prayers. Defense attorneys for Michael Hari said the prosecution has no meaningful forensic evidence that shows Hari was involved. Both sides gave their opening statements Monday in Hari’s trial on several civil rights and hate crimes. The attack on Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center rattled community members who worship at the Bloomington mosque, leaving many people afraid to worship there.