Rain and snow likely Tuesday

Showers and even thunderstorms will be possible overnight Monday extending into Tuesday morning. Showers will be consistent overnight with periods of heavy rain at times. Widespread rainfall accumulations will be around 1-2" for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Temperatures will fall Tuesday afternoon and precipitation will change from rain to snow.

Light rain will continue Tuesday morning and afternoon. There could be some minor mixing early Tuesday morning, which could lead to some slick spots on the roadways. Temperatures will begin to drop to and below freezing by Tuesday afternoon completely changing the precipitation type over to snow by the mid-afternoon. Roads could become slick for the evening commute.

Rainfall accumulations area wide will be around 1-2". Snowfall accumulations will vary across SE MN and NE IA. Heavier snowfall amounts are expected along and to the west of I-35. Areas to the SE of Rochester will see accumulations less than 1". The Rochester metro area will be around 1" for snowfall accumulations.

Temperatures will remain cold this week. Highs will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s through Friday. High temperatures return to "seasonable" by the weekend with temperatures warming into the middle 40s.

Nick