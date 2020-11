MASON CITY, IA (KTTC) -- A shooting Monday morning in Mason City left one person shot in the leg and a man arrested.

Mason City police responded to the shooting around 1:40 a.m. at the 1100 block of 1st street southeast.

Kevin Bergman, 61, was arrested and charged with aggravated misdemeanor assault.

The status of the victim is currently unknown and the shooting is currently under investigation.