The University of Minnesota-Rochester hopes occupy to former restaurant building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester restaurant The Loop closed its doors in July, and now the University of Minnesota-Rochester aims to make use of the space again.

UMR Chancellor Lori Carrell said the college is growing at a rapid pace, faster than administrators thought. She said it has grown 11% over the past year, and they are in desperate need of space. There are 952 students and 32 faculty members.

The university relies on public-private partnerships to help with costs related to expanding the campus.

"The 'P3' approach means that we will never have to go to the state legislature to ask for money to maintain a building," Carrell said. "It's a novel concept, and it may be the wave of the future. Our overall vision is to transform higher education."

The university has a partnership the YMCA and they had plans to build a space near the YMCA for expansion, but the pandemic caused the YMCA to pull out of the plan.

The university now has its sights set on The Loop's former location. The Loop is connected to the school's 318 Commons which houses 300 students.

Carrell said initial plans for The Loop's space would be to eventually contract with a food service company to offer students a meal plan. The space would also be remodeled to allow more offices for faculty, so students will be able to have easier access to them.

The Rochester City Council is expected to vote on the proposal tonight.