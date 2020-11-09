Trump’s election night party adds to virus scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump campaign’s election night watch party in the White House East Room was supposed to be a scene of celebration.

Instead, the event — with few masks and no social distancing — is being eyed as a potential coronavirus super-spreading event.

Ben Carson, the Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, is the latest attendee to test positive, a department spokesman confirmed.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows attended the event and has also tested positive in the latest White House cluster.

Polls suggest Trump’s cavalier attitude toward the virus was a serious drag on his reelection bid.