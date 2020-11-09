UN: Pandemic threatens Latin America’s next generation

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency UNICEF says an estimated 97% of children in Latin America and the Caribbean aren’t in school seven months after the continent’s first cases of coronavirus were discovered. The organization released its findings on Monday. It warns of a “generational catastrophe” if steps aren’t taken. An estimated 137 million children are missing out on education as a vast number of the region’s schools closed with no end in sight. Researchers say more than 3 million students may never return to class, especially threatening to the most vulnerable — girls, disabled youths, migrants and indigenous children.