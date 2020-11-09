UPDATE: Victim identified in rural Mower County fiery crash

SARGEANT, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Mower County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from Sheriff Steven Sandvik on Monday, 82-year-old Gary Lowell Larson of Hayfield was the man who died in the fiery single-vehicle crash in rural Sargeant.

The Sheriff's Office previously reported that deputies were dispatched to the 33000 Block of 670th Avenue after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash with a man unconscious in a vehicle engulfed in flames. The person who reported the crash had told deputies that the vehicle hit a bridge, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies saw an SUV engulfed in flames when they arrived, and Larson's body was taken to the Southeast Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy once the fire was extinguished.

Sandvik said there is no further information about the cause of the crash or cause and manner of death at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.