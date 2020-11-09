Utah governor issues statewide mask mandate amid virus surge

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has declared a state of emergency and ordered a statewide mask mandate in an attempt to stem the state’s surge in coronavirus patient hospitalizations. The Republican governor’s new set of rules also calls for a two-week pause on extracurricular activities including athletic events. High school championship games and Intercollegiate athletic events are exempt as long as testing and social distancing guidelines are adhered to. Herbert also ordered a limit on casual social gatherings to household members only. Utah has been setting records for daily cases and hospitalizations on a regular basis.