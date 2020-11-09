Walz hints at targeted restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plans to announce new restrictions that target active spreaders of COVID-19 in an effort to bring the coronavirus under control.

He says, however, that the restrictions would be more targeted than last spring's 51-day stay-at-home order.

Walz will speak with lawmakers before announcing at least some of his plans Tuesday. News of the imminent restrictions comes as Walz announced that the state would be adding more than a dozen free COVID-19 testing sites over the next two weeks.

Testing at the sites will be free and available to anyone, whether symptomatic or not. Cases in Minnesota have surged in recent weeks: 3,930 new cases were reported on Monday, and an additional 19 deaths were reported.