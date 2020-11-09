Winter Hazard Awareness Week: winter storms

Every year the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management use this week to promote knowledge of the hazards of winter weather and how you can best prepare yourself and your family for the season ahead!

Monday's focus is winter storms.

The NWS issues a variety of winter alerts to communicate the severity of expected weather conditions to the public.

Advisories are common and are used to alert the public of weather that will cause possible travel slowdowns or warrant extra attention but isn't severe enough for a warning.

Watches are issued when adverse winter weather is expected but is still a few days out in the forecast. If a watch is issued, you should keep an eye on your local forecast for the latest updates on timing, and start to think about how your future plans may be affected.

Warnings are only issued when severe winter weather is occurring or is imminent in the near future. If a warning is issued, you should take action to keep yourself and others safe - whether that's limiting your travel on the roads or double-checking your winter survival kit in your car.

Above shows the average number of winter weather alerts per county each season. Cerro Gordo, Worth, and Steele counties see more wind chill warnings and advisories on average, putting them over 30 alerts per season.

Be sure to tune in tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. for the Weather Authority team's special Project Blizzard! We'll take a look back at historic winter storms, discuss the science behind winter weather, and give you tips on how to best prepare for the winter months ahead.